Seminar held at AFFA on upcoming changes to financial criteria – PHOTO

On April 22, a seminar was held at the AFFA administrative building focusing on the integration of financial data into UEFA’s IT Tool platform. The event was organized by the Club Licensing Department and attended by financial managers of Misli Premier League clubs.

The seminar addressed several key topics, including the financial sustainability of clubs and the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations, Idman.biz reports.

Participants were also informed about upcoming changes to financial criteria that will take effect starting from the next licensing season.

At the end of the seminar, club representatives entered relevant data for the 2024 financial year into the designated system.

Idman.biz