22 April 2025
EN

AFFA Shocks with High-Profile Referee Appointments for Cup Semifinals

Football
News
22 April 2025 12:55
10
AFFA Shocks with High-Profile Referee Appointments for Cup Semifinals

In a surprising move, the Referees Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) has assigned top-tier referees to the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, drawing significant attention.

AFFA has considered the intensity and importance of the upcoming clashes and appointed referees who regularly officiate in the Premier League. All match officials—including main referees, fourth officials, VAR and AVAR—are experienced in managing elite-level fixtures, Idman.biz reports.

Ravan Hamzazade will oversee the Qarabag vs Araz-Nakhchivan match, with FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev serving as fourth official. The VAR team will also feature top names: Kamal Umudlu (VAR) and former FIFA referee Rauf Jabarov (AVAR).

For the capital derby between Sabah and Neftchi, Ingilab Mammadov will be in charge, with Farid Hajiyev as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by Nijat Ismayilli and Tural Gurbanov.

The semifinal return legs are scheduled for tomorrow, promising high-stakes action under the watchful eyes of Azerbaijan’s finest referees.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League?
18:14
Football

Who has the most clean sheets in the Premier League?

The goalkeepers with the most clean sheets in the current Misli Premier League season have been revealed
AFFA hosts meeting with Mexican ambassador
14:24
Football

AFFA hosts meeting with Mexican ambassador

The meeting focused on exploring opportunities to enhance bilateral cooperation in the field of football
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades
Seminar held at AFFA on upcoming changes to financial criteria – PHOTO
13:30
Football

Seminar held at AFFA on upcoming changes to financial criteria – PHOTO

The seminar addressed several key topics, including the financial sustainability of clubs and the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Sustainability Regulations
Galatasaray considering return of former defender Sacha Boey
11:51
Football

Galatasaray considering return of former defender Sacha Boey

Sacha Boey could be on his way back to the Turkish Super League, with Galatasaray reportedly eyeing a move for their former player
Referees announced for Qarabag and Neftchi Cup clashes
11:40
Football

Referees announced for Qarabag and Neftchi Cup clashes

Match officials have been confirmed for the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, set to take place on April 23

Most read

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments
21 April 10:53
Wrestling

WrestleMania 41: Night of unforgettable moments

From Becky Lynch’s shocking return to John Cena’s record-breaking victory and Iyo Sky’s historic win, WrestleMania 41 was a night to remember
Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years
20 April 10:08
Football

Rashad Sadygov’s former team returns to top flight after 16 years

Kocaelispor has secured the championship title in Turkiye’s First League
Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle
21 April 11:25
Rugby

Rugby legend Sébastien Chabal opens up about devastating memory loss battle

"I don't remember a single second of a rugby match I played"
Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years
14:00
Football

Tottenham endures worst Premier League season in 20 years

Tottenham Hotspur is experiencing its most disappointing Premier League campaign in two decades