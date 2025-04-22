AFFA Shocks with High-Profile Referee Appointments for Cup Semifinals

In a surprising move, the Referees Committee of the Azerbaijan Football Federations Association (AFFA) has assigned top-tier referees to the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, drawing significant attention.

AFFA has considered the intensity and importance of the upcoming clashes and appointed referees who regularly officiate in the Premier League. All match officials—including main referees, fourth officials, VAR and AVAR—are experienced in managing elite-level fixtures, Idman.biz reports.

Ravan Hamzazade will oversee the Qarabag vs Araz-Nakhchivan match, with FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev serving as fourth official. The VAR team will also feature top names: Kamal Umudlu (VAR) and former FIFA referee Rauf Jabarov (AVAR).

For the capital derby between Sabah and Neftchi, Ingilab Mammadov will be in charge, with Farid Hajiyev as the fourth official. VAR duties will be handled by Nijat Ismayilli and Tural Gurbanov.

The semifinal return legs are scheduled for tomorrow, promising high-stakes action under the watchful eyes of Azerbaijan’s finest referees.

