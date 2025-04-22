Referees announced for Qarabag and Neftchi Cup clashes

Match officials have been confirmed for the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, set to take place on April 23.
Ravan Hamzazade will referee the match between Qarabag and Araz-Nakhchivan at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, kicking off at 17:00, Idman.biz reports.
Later in the evening, Ingilab Mammadov will take charge of the capital derby between Sabah and Neftchi at the Bank Respublika Arena, with kickoff set for 20:00.
Azerbaijan Cup
Semifinals, Second Leg
April 23
17:00. Qarabag vs Araz-Nakhchivan
Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Camil Guliyev, Shirmamed Mammadov, Aliyar Agayev
VAR: Kamal Umudlu
AVAR: Rauf Jabarov
Referee Inspector: Vusal Aliyev
Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium
20:00. Sabah vs Neftchi
Referees: Inqilab Mammadov, Namik Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Farid Hajiyev
VAR: Nijat Ismayilli
AVAR: Tural Gurbanov
Referee Inspector: Babek Guliyev
Venue: Bank Respublika Arena
