Referees announced for Qarabag and Neftchi Cup clashes

Match officials have been confirmed for the return legs of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinals, set to take place on April 23.

Ravan Hamzazade will referee the match between Qarabag and Araz-Nakhchivan at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium, kicking off at 17:00, Idman.biz reports.

Later in the evening, Ingilab Mammadov will take charge of the capital derby between Sabah and Neftchi at the Bank Respublika Arena, with kickoff set for 20:00.

Azerbaijan Cup

Semifinals, Second Leg

April 23

17:00. Qarabag vs Araz-Nakhchivan

Referees: Ravan Hamzazade, Camil Guliyev, Shirmamed Mammadov, Aliyar Agayev

VAR: Kamal Umudlu

AVAR: Rauf Jabarov

Referee Inspector: Vusal Aliyev

Venue: Tofig Bahramov Stadium

20:00. Sabah vs Neftchi

Referees: Inqilab Mammadov, Namik Huseynov, Rahil Ramazanov, Farid Hajiyev

VAR: Nijat Ismayilli

AVAR: Tural Gurbanov

Referee Inspector: Babek Guliyev

Venue: Bank Respublika Arena

