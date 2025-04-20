Yuri Matias: "We must definitely make a comeback"

"It was a derby match. The match between Neftchi and Qarabağ is an important match for Azerbaijani football players. We knew it would be a difficult match. Qarabag is a strong opponent".

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias Misli told journalists after the match against Qarabag in the 31st round of the Premier League, reports Idman.biz, citing QOL.az.

Brazilian football player commented on the 0:3 defeat as follows: "We started the game well. After the first goal, there was a sense of confusion for about 5 minutes. We saw consecutive goals in our goal. It was difficult to make a comeback after 0:3. No matter how hard we tried, it was impossible to avoid defeat".

He also spoke about the cup match against Sabah on April 23: "We lost the first match with a score of 1:2. But nothing is over yet. There is a return match ahead. We need to change the situation. We must definitely make a comeback. For this, we must be better and more careful. The match with Sabah is very important for us. We must give our all for victory."

Idman.biz