Azerbaijani derby in the top “three” - 7200 spectators

7200 spectators watched the match Qarabag – Neftchi of the XXXI round of the Misli Premier League (3:0).

The second indicator of the season was recorded in the match at the Tofig Bahramov Republic Stadium, Idman.biz reports.

Only among these teams, the match of the XXIII round had more spectators. The match of Neftchi – Qarabag at the Neftchi Arena (0:1) was watched by 9355 spectators.

Interestingly, the 3rd indicator of the season also belongs to the Azerbaijani derby. The match of Neftchi – Qarabag at the Neftchi Arena (0:3) of the XV round had 7069 spectators.

4th result in the number of spectators belongs to the match of Sumgait – Qarabag of the IX round (0:1). The match at the Sumgait city stadium named after Mehdi Huseynzade was attended by 7,000 spectators.

