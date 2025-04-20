WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle

The 33rd round of the English Premier League has kicked off with exciting matchups.
Manchester City faced Everton in an away match, Idman.biz reports.
Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to break down the hosts’ defense but eventually secured a crucial 2–0 victory with goals
in the closing minutes. The win pushed City up to 4th place in the standings.
Meanwhile, Aston Villa hosted Newcastle and delivered a dominant performance. The Birmingham side cruised to a convincing 4–1 win, ending Newcastle’s five-match winning streak and tightening the competition for European spots.
Premier League – Round 33 Results:
Everton 0–2 Manchester City
Brentford 4–2 Brighton
Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth
West Ham 1–1 Southampton
Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle
Idman.biz