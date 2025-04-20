WATCH: Hard-fought win for Man City, heavy blow to Newcastle

The 33rd round of the English Premier League has kicked off with exciting matchups.

Manchester City faced Everton in an away match, Idman.biz reports.

Pep Guardiola’s side struggled to break down the hosts’ defense but eventually secured a crucial 2–0 victory with goals

in the closing minutes. The win pushed City up to 4th place in the standings.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa hosted Newcastle and delivered a dominant performance. The Birmingham side cruised to a convincing 4–1 win, ending Newcastle’s five-match winning streak and tightening the competition for European spots.

Premier League – Round 33 Results:

Everton 0–2 Manchester City

Brentford 4–2 Brighton

Crystal Palace 0–0 Bournemouth

West Ham 1–1 Southampton

Aston Villa 4–1 Newcastle

