Kadi Borges: "Victory against Neftchi is very important for us" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Kadi Borges, Brazilian footballer of Qarabag, to Report

- Today you will face Neftchi in the Premier League. What are your expectations from this match?

- As always, we will go out on the field for victory. Nothing has changed. Our goal is to get 3 points. However, I would call the match against Neftchi a derby. Our matches against this team cause great interest in Azerbaijan. I hope that what I said will not be an exception again. We have been preparing very seriously for the match during the week. The atmosphere in the team is very good. I hope that we will be able to give our fans a victory.

- Qarabağ can formalize the championship this round. For this, the team must win against Neftchi, and Zira, the closest follower of the Aghdam representative, must lose a point in the match against Sumgait. Do you think you can secure gold medals for yourself this week? will you know?

- We focus on our own matches first of all. Our principle is that after winning a match, we immediately focus on the next match. We are living the week when we could become champions. We are aware of the situation. But for now, we are thinking about the match with Neftchi. Victory is very important for us. Because first of all, we have to do our part.

- You joined the team during the winter break and, in addition to scoring 5 goals in the last 9 rounds, you also had a share in the victory in several matches. When you returned to Qarabag, did you expect your performance to be high?

- Yes, I felt that my performance would be high. Because I have set myself the goal of increasing my strength from match to match. I am a football player who always likes to improve. It is true that my results are not bad, but my thoughts are bigger. I work on it every day. I think that my potential allows this. I want to be useful both to myself and to Qarabag.

- When you joined the team, Qarabag had already said goodbye to the Europa League. Do you think that if you had been in the squad from the beginning of the current season, the team's performance would have been better?

- I find it difficult to answer this question. If I had been in the squad at the beginning of the season, maybe the results would have been worse. Who knows, maybe we wouldn't have even qualified for the League stage of the UEFA Europa League. It's difficult for me to talk about probabilities. It's more appropriate to talk about the goals we can achieve in the future.

- You signed a 4-year contract with the club during the winter break. Will Qarabag fans be able to see the team play the matches they want in the European cups in the coming years?

- Again, this is a question of probability. Since we live in real life, we can talk about the events we have seen. There are many visible and invisible sides to football. It's difficult to say anything in advance. Sometimes it happens that you play the best match of your career, but you lose. Or, on the contrary, if you don't play brilliantly, victory is yours. I can promise on my own behalf that I will do my best as a football player. Of course, my teammates also have high goals. Each of us is optimistic about the future. We want to perform successfully in the European Cups next season. But time will tell how it will be.

- After leaving Qarabag in 2022, you played in the Russian and Hungarian championships. How would you compare those championships with the Azerbaijani Premier League?

- I can distinguish the Russian championship a little. The organization and structure of the matches are different. The championship is at a higher level. But there is no big difference with the Hungarian league. The quality of the football players playing in Azerbaijan is not much different from that in Hungary. The level of the matches is also not much different. I can note one thing that in Hungary, fans are more interested in the local championship. Unfortunately, this is not the case in Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz