Antonio Conte will leave Napoli, where he is the head coach.

Italian specialist has decided to leave the club at the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

Conte is adamant about this decision. The club's management has already started making plans for a new coach. Their main candidates are Vincenzo Italiano and Massimiliano Allegri.

Napoli representative, who has collected 68 points in 32 games, is second in the Serie A standings.

Idman.biz