Spain secures 5th Champions League spot

Spain will be represented by five teams in the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League season.

This became official after the second-leg matches of the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, Idman.biz reports.

Lazio was eliminated after losing in a penalty shootout to Bodo/Glimt, meaning Italy’s chance of surpassing Spain in the UEFA rankings has come to an end.

While Inter continues in the Champions League and Fiorentina in the Conference League, Italy, with 21.187 points, cannot surpass Spain, which holds 23.250 points. This secures Spain the 5th spot and, as a result, grants the country a fifth Champions League qualification spot. England, in first place, had already secured its fifth spot earlier.

Three Spanish clubs are still competing in their respective European competitions. Barcelona is in the Champions League semi-finals, Athletic Bilbao in the Europa League, and Betis is still in the hunt for the Conference League trophy.

Idman.biz