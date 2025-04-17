17 April 2025
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo's record

17 April 2025 10:16
Vinicius Junior breaks Ronaldo's record

Vinicius Junior has made history at Real Madrid, surpassing a long-standing record previously held by Brazilian legend Ronaldo.

Vinicius netted his 105th goal for the club during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg match against Arsenal, Idman.biz reports.

Despite Real Madrid suffering a 2-1 defeat in the game, Vinicius' goal was enough to move him past Ronaldo, who scored 104 goals for the Spanish giants during his time at the club.

With this milestone, Vinicius becomes the most prolific Brazilian in Real Madrid's history.

