Azerbaijan U17 defeats Georgia at UEFA Development Tournament

Azerbaijan’s U17 national team (players born in 2009) has secured its first victory at the ongoing UEFA Development Tournament in Chișinău, Moldova.

Agil Nabiyev’s side faced Georgia’s U17 team in their second match of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.

Held at the Technical Center of the Moldovan Football Federation, the closely contested match ended with a 1-0 win for Azerbaijan. The decisive goal was scored by Punhan Karimov in the 10th minute.

This victory comes after a narrow 0-1 loss to hosts Moldova in the opening game. Azerbaijan will play its final group match against Estonia on April 19 at 12:00 Baku time.

The win marks a positive step forward for the young squad as they gain valuable international experience on the road to future competitions.

