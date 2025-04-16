Former Bordeaux and Cincinnati striker Aaron Boupendza dies after tragic fall in China

Tragic news has rocked the football world as Gabonese international Aaron Boupendza has passed away at the age of 28, after falling from the 11th floor of an apartment building in Zhejiang, China.

The striker, who recently joined Zhejiang FC, had made an immediate impact at the club, scoring four goals in just six matches, Idman.biz reports citing Nogomania.

Concerns were raised after Boupendza failed to show up for a training session, and the worst was soon confirmed by a close friend of the player.

Chinese authorities have launched an investigation into the incident. At this stage, no official cause of death has been confirmed, though investigators are reportedly considering the possibility of an accident or suicide.

Boupendza’s professional career spanned several continents. After starting out in his native Gabon, he moved to Europe, featuring for Bordeaux, Ajaccio, Pau, Rapid Bucharest, and Hatayspor, before transferring to FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer. Earlier this year, he signed with Zhejiang FC in the Chinese Super League.

At the international level, Boupendza represented Gabon with distinction, earning 35 caps and scoring eight goals for the national team.

His sudden death has left the football community in shock, with tributes pouring in from clubs, teammates, and fans around the globe. A bright talent on and off the pitch, Boupendza’s passing is a profound loss for African football and the sport as a whole.

Idman.biz