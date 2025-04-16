Most experienced young players: Rodrygo, Kubo, Camavinga

The most active footballers born in the 21st century have been revealed — and topping the list is Real Madrid's Rodrygo.

Idman.biz, citing CIES, reports that he Brazilian star has already played in 379 official matches, more than any of his peers born in the new millennium.

Takefusa Kubo, currently playing for Real Sociedad, follows closely with 326 appearances, while Eduardo Camavinga, also from Real Madrid, has featured in 317 games.

His teammate Jude Bellingham is next on the list with 308 matches, and Bristol City's Jason Knight rounds out the top five with 303 appearances.

Not far behind are Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) and Yuri Alberto (Corinthians), who have each played in 302 games.

