Real seeking revenge, Inter face Bayern

The Champions League quarterfinal stage will conclude today.

The last two second-leg matches will be played, Idman.biz reports.

Real Madrid will try to take revenge on Arsenal after suffering a heavy defeat in England. The winner of this tie will face PSG in the semifinals.

In the other clash, Inter will host Bayern Munich. The team that advances from this matchup will meet Barcelona in the next round.

The semifinals will be played on April 29–30 and May 6–7.

Champions League

Quarterfinals – Second Leg

April 16

23:00. Real Madrid vs Arsenal

First leg: 0–3

23:00. Inter vs Bayern Munich

First leg: 2–1

