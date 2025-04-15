15 April 2025
Referees announced for WMF World Cup in Baku

15 April 2025 14:10
The list of referees for the upcoming Minifootball World Cup to be held in Baku has been confirmed.

Idman.biz, citing AZERTAC, reports referees from 14 different countries will officiate the matches of the tournament. Among them is Azerbaijani representative Rza Mammadov.

Here is the full list of referees selected for the championship:

- Alaa Eddin Zidane (Libya)

- Ales Müller (Slovenia)

- Aleksander Vangelov (Bulgaria)

- Antonijo Mešić (Croatia)

- Katalin Pidgirni (Moldova)

- Grem Florence (USA)

- Ilyes Chakroun (Tunisia)

- Istvan Mod (Hungary)

- Marko Popović (Montenegro)

- Michal Bereš (Slovakia)

- Mohammed Adnan Ismail (Iraq)

- Rza Mammadov (Azerbaijan)

- Tamaș Paul (Romania)

- Tomáš Sikora (Czech Republic)

The Minifootball World Championship will take place from May 21 to June 1 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

