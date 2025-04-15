Diogo Verdasca: “It’s the first time I’ve faced something like this in my career” - INTERVIEW

Interview by Futbolinfo.az with Kapaz’s Portuguese defender, Diogo Verdasca

– You drew 0–0 against Araz-Nakhchivan in Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League. What are your thoughts on the game? Were you satisfied with earning one point?

– I think we played a good game. We had several chances to score. Of course, we couldn’t win, but earning a point and keeping a clean sheet is also important for us. In that sense, I consider the draw a positive result.

– In another match, Sabail lost to Qarabag (1–4), and the point gap between you and them increased to 8. Does this mean Kapaz is likely to retain its place in the Premier League?

– Right now, we’re closer to our goal of staying in the league, but our job isn’t done yet. We need to keep the same focus and go into every match aiming for a good result.

– In the next round, you’ll face Shamakhi away. If you win, you’ll level on points with them. Do you think it’s possible to return with 3 points?

– Yes, I believe we can win this match. It’s true we’ll be playing away, but we’ve already returned from Shamakhi with 3 points once this season. If we approach this game with the same mentality, I’m confident we can win again.

– It’s been 7 months since you joined the Azerbaijani league. How does the Misli Premier League differ from the leagues you played in before?

– One of the biggest differences is playing on artificial turf. It’s the first time in my football career that I’ve encountered something like this.

– Which teammate do you have the best understanding with on the pitch, and do you also have a friendship off the field?

– The teammate I understand best on the pitch is Rogerio Santos. First, we play in positions close to each other—he’s the goalkeeper and I’m a defender. Second, we’re both from Portugal. We also have a great relationship off the pitch —we even live in the same building.

– Who is the toughest striker you’ve faced in the Azerbaijani league?

– For me, the toughest striker in the league is actually my teammate Luis Pachu. I think he’s a well-rounded, excellent forward. Honestly, I don’t like going up against Pachu during training (laughs). If I had to name someone from an opposing team, I’d say Pavol Šafranko from Sabah. I also think he’s a top-class striker—it’s very tough to play against him.

