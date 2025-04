Zira forward Rafael Utzig has netted his 25th career goal in the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The Brazilian striker reached the milestone during Matchday 30 of the Misli Premier League, scoring twice in the match against Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The first of his two goals marked his 25th in the league overall and 10th in a Zira shirt.

Utzig, who previously played for Gabala, has made a total of 124 league appearances — 43 of them for Zira.

Idman.biz