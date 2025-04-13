Mahir Emreli on his magnificent goal: "I remained calm, I did not lose my respect" - VIDEO

"A lot was said about me. A lot was written, it was not true".

It was written by the Azerbaijani striker of Nurnberg Mahir Emreli on his Instagram account while commenting on the goal he scored in the 29th round of the German II Bundesliga against Kaiserslautern (2:1), Idman.biz reports.

The footballer of the Azerbaijani national team added that despite all this, he constantly worked on himself: "But I remained calm and persistently worked on myself, I did not lose my respect. I showed why I fought. This is more important than three points. This goal is for all those who believe in me: my teammates, coaches and especially the fans. See you in the next match."

Idman.biz