PSG, TNS, Red Star, Linfield - who will be next?

The winners of some of the national championships held in European football according to the autumn-spring system are already known.

PSG has won the French championship for the fourth time in a row, and for the 13th time in total, Idman.biz reports.

The TNS club has also not given up the title of Welsh champion for four seasons and is now celebrating its 17th success.

Red Star has been the champion in Serbia for 8 seasons in a row.

Unlike them, Linfield has conquered the top in Northern Ireland after a three-year break, bringing the number of national championships to 57.

Idman.biz

