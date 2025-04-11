Sabah President: "Aliyar Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode, so why doesn't VAR see it?" - VIDEO

12 April 2025
11 April 2025 15:00
"I have great respect for Aliyar Agayev. I have been in football for 7 years, I have not had a conversation or dialogue with him so far."

It was said by Sabah President Magsud Adigozalov, Idman.biz reports.

The club president, who attended the AFFA Reporting Conference, answered journalists' questions. He commented on the news about Sabah's pressure on the referees: I have not been in the lower technical zone since the meeting with Neftchi, I have not seen anyone. I read in the press that he was not assigned to the next two rounds. Agayev is on the field and may not see the episode. I don't understand why an ordinary viewer sees it on television, but VAR, which has all kinds of equipment, does not see it. The match is over. We have appealed to AFFA in this regard."

The chief referee of the match between Neftchi and Sabah held within the first matches of the semi-final stage of the Azerbaijan Cup, Aliyar Aghayev, did not award a penalty in favor of the guests. Even the head of the Referees Committee, Frank de Bleker, admitted that this decision was wrong.

