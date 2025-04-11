World Ranking: Qarabag drops 21 spots, Sabah falls 40, Araz-Nakhchivan makes significant jump

The world club rankings have been released.

The International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) ranking includes the top 510 teams in the world, Idman.biz reports.

Four Azerbaijani clubs are represented in the list. Qarabag is ranked 124th with 138.50 points, having dropped 21 spots compared to last month. Zira is in 220th place with 100.75 points, slipping 1 spot. Sabah stands at 393rd with 64.75 points, dropping 40 spots. Araz-Nakhchivan is ranked 492nd with 55 points, making a significant jump of 37 spots.

Real Madrid leads the rankings with 508 points.

Idman.biz