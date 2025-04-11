WATCH: Chelsea cruise to victory, Fiorentina win in Slovenia

The first-leg matches of the UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-finals were played.

Four fixtures took place, Idman.biz reports.

One of the tournament favorites, Chelsea, faced Legia away in Poland. The Blues secured a dominant 3–0 win, taking a big step toward the semi-finals, Idman.biz reports.

Fiorentina traveled to face Celje in Slovenia and came out on top with a narrow away victory. Meanwhile, Real Betis defeated Jagiellonia at home, and Djurgarden lost to Rapid Vienna on their own turf.

The return legs are scheduled for April 17.

Europa Conference League

Quarter-finals, First Leg

April 10

20:45 Legia – Chelsea 0–3

Goals: George (49'), Madueke (57', 74')

23:00 Betis – Jagiellonia 2–0

Goals: Bakambu (24'), Rodríguez (45+2')

23:00 Celje – Fiorentina 1–2

Goals: Delaver-Chaubet (67' pen.) – Ranieri (27'), Mandragora (62' pen.)

23:00 Djurgarden – Rapid 0–1

Goal: Finndell (62' pen.)

Idman.biz