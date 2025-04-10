Lamine Yamal makes Champions League history with stunning first-half strike against Benfica

Lamine Yamal etched his name into UEFA Champions League history with a brilliant first-half performance in FC Barcelona's 3-1 lead (4-1 on aggregate) over Benfica in their Round of 16 second-leg fixture.

Yamal, 17 years and 241 days old, opened the scoring with a sensational pass to Raphinha for the first goal, Idman.biz reports.

Moments later, after Benfica equalized, Yamal put Barcelona back ahead with a remarkable solo strike.

With this goal and assist, Yamal became the youngest player to achieve both in a single Champions League game. He also equalled Julian Draxler's record for most Champions League knockout appearances before turning 18 (6).

The La Masia prodigy continues to impress with every game, reaffirming his exceptional talent.

Idman.biz