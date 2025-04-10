Europa League quarterfinals kick off: Lazio in away, Tottenham and Lyon host tough challenges

Today marks the start of the Europa League quarterfinals.

Four exciting matches are set to take place in the first leg of the competition, Idman.biz reports.

Bodo Glimt will host Lazio, while Rangers will face Athletic Bilbao. In the other two matchups, teams from Europe’s top five leagues will clash: Lyon will challenge Manchester United, and Tottenham will take on Eintracht Frankfurt.

The return legs will take place on April 17.

Europa League quarterfinals, first leg

April 10

20:45. Bodo Glimt vs Lazio

23:00. Lyon vs Manchester United

23:00. Rangers vs Athletic Bilbao

23:00. Tottenham vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Idman.biz