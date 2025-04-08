13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"

"I want to give my best on the field," says Javid Najizada, a 24-year-old midfielder for Shirvan OIK, who scored an impressive 13 goals in the Region League's V round match between Shirvan OIK and Argunash (Fuzuli).

In an interview with Idman.biz, Najizada shared his goals: “My target is to become the top scorer in the Region League. I was highly focused on this match.

Previously, I scored five goals in a match against Naftalan, if I remember correctly.”

He also credited his teammates for the win: "I tried to capitalize on every opportunity to score. I thank my teammates because they played a big part in my success." The team’s overall goal is to move up to the II League and represent the city of Shirvan honorably.

When asked about his dream of playing in the Premier League, Najizada expressed his ambition: "Like every footballer, my dream is to play in the Premier League. If Baku FC had continued its activities, I would have loved to play there. But now, my main wish is to wear the shirt of Sabah."

In the Shirvan OIK vs Argunash (Fuzuli) match, Shirvan OIK made history by winning 18-0, setting a new record for the season. The team celebrated a goal roughly every 5 minutes during the game.

