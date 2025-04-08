8 April 2025
EN

13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"

Football
News
8 April 2025 13:20
25
13-goal scorer: "I dream of wearing Sabah's shirt"

"I want to give my best on the field," says Javid Najizada, a 24-year-old midfielder for Shirvan OIK, who scored an impressive 13 goals in the Region League's V round match between Shirvan OIK and Argunash (Fuzuli).

In an interview with Idman.biz, Najizada shared his goals: “My target is to become the top scorer in the Region League. I was highly focused on this match.

Previously, I scored five goals in a match against Naftalan, if I remember correctly.”

He also credited his teammates for the win: "I tried to capitalize on every opportunity to score. I thank my teammates because they played a big part in my success." The team’s overall goal is to move up to the II League and represent the city of Shirvan honorably.

When asked about his dream of playing in the Premier League, Najizada expressed his ambition: "Like every footballer, my dream is to play in the Premier League. If Baku FC had continued its activities, I would have loved to play there. But now, my main wish is to wear the shirt of Sabah."

In the Shirvan OIK vs Argunash (Fuzuli) match, Shirvan OIK made history by winning 18-0, setting a new record for the season. The team celebrated a goal roughly every 5 minutes during the game.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW
17:30
Football

Igor Ponomaryov: "Losing to Kapaz on our home field is very disappointing" – INTERVIEW

An interview with Igor Ponomaryov, Sports Director of Sabah
Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"
16:49
Football

Yashar Vakhabzade: "I was an aggressive player"

Vakhabzade shared that he has been receiving birthday wishes since yesterday
Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns
16:36
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo hires new head of security amid family safety concerns

Cristiano Ronaldo has overhauled his personal security team, appointing a new head of security following growing concerns over his family’s safety
Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho
16:27
Football

Arsenal midfielder set to join Juninho

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has decided to leave the English club
Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?
14:24
Football

Is Gurban Gurbanov making major changes to the squad?

At the end of this season, Qarabag will undergo significant changes in their squad
Man Utd set to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap
12:46
Football

Man Utd set to rival Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap

Manchester United are reportedly set to challenge Chelsea for Ipswich striker Liam Delap this summer

Most read

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph
7 April 15:21
World football

WATCH: Aryna Sabalenka receives gift from David Beckham after Miami Open triumph

Sabalenka—who resides in Miami—attended Inter Miami's recent match against Toronto FC
Manchester derby today
6 April 14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
6 April 10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO
7 April 13:14
Football

WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham may face another suspension after a video surfaced showing him kicking a VAR monitor