WATCH: Jude Bellingham kicks VAR monitor after Valencia draw - VIDEO

Jude Bellingham's frustration was evident after Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Valencia, with the midfielder seen kicking the VAR monitor at the end of the match.

The 1-1 draw against Valencia still lingers in the minds of Madrid fans, Idman.biz reports.

Coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed disappointment over the small details that led to the draw, including a penalty, a set piece, and a disallowed goal, and acknowledged that Madrid deserved to win.

One of the most visibly upset players was Jude Bellingham, who was frustrated by the missed opportunity, especially after Barcelona's draw against Real Betis. The English midfielder, aware of the chance to close the gap to just one point behind Barcelona, was captured kicking the VAR monitor at the end of the match, reflecting his deep frustration.

Idman.biz