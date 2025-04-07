Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy’s Serie A brought a series of tightly contested encounters.

Four of the day’s five fixtures ended in draws — including the headline clash between Roma and Juventus, where neither side could find a winner, Idman.biz reports.

The only victory of the day came from Lazio, who edged Atalanta 1-0 on the road.

Serie A – Matchday 31 Results (April 6):

14:30. Lecce 1–1 Venezia

17:00. Torino 1–1 Verona

17:00. Empoli 0–0 Cagliari

20:00. Atalanta 0–1 Lazio

22:45. Roma 1–1 Juventus

Idman.biz