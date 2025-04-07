Roma and Juventus share points - VIDEO

Matchday 31 of Italy’s Serie A brought a series of tightly contested encounters.
Four of the day’s five fixtures ended in draws — including the headline clash between Roma and Juventus, where neither side could find a winner, Idman.biz reports.
The only victory of the day came from Lazio, who edged Atalanta 1-0 on the road.
Serie A – Matchday 31 Results (April 6):
14:30. Lecce 1–1 Venezia
17:00. Torino 1–1 Verona
17:00. Empoli 0–0 Cagliari
20:00. Atalanta 0–1 Lazio
22:45. Roma 1–1 Juventus
Idman.biz