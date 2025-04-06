6 April 2025
EN

Real Madrid stumble in title race, Barcelona held by Betis – VIDEO

Football
News
6 April 2025 09:23
26
Real Madrid stumble in title race, Barcelona held by Betis – VIDEO

Matchday 30 of La Liga brought frustration for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race.

Real Madrid suffered a major setback, losing 1–2 at home to Valencia, Idman.biz reports.

The defeat dealt a heavy blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

Barcelona, however, failed to fully take advantage of their rivals' slip-up. Despite playing at home, the Catalans were held to a 1–1 draw by Real Betis. As a result, the gap between Barça and Real Madrid has now widened to 4 points.

LaLiga, Matchday 30 (April 5)

16:00. Girona 0–1 Alavés

18:15. Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia

20:30. Mallorca 1–2 Celta Vigo

23:00. Barcelona 1–1 Real Betis

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Manchester derby today
14:23
Football

Manchester derby today

In the 31st round, Manchester United will host their arch-rival Manchester City
Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”
13:40
Football

Elvin Yunuszade: Gabala is returning to its rightful place”

The experienced defender said that he is happy to work with the team's head coach Kakhaber Skhadadze and that he gains new knowledge with him every day
Updated PSJ records
12:16
Football

Updated PSJ records

Paris Club was the champion of the country for the 13th time
Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"
11:00
Football

Kepaz player: "We will stay in the Premier League"

Ehtiram Shahverdiyev spoke about the preparation for the match against Sabah in the 29th round of the Misli Premier League
Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?
10:27
Football

Barcelona’s winning streak ends — Who’s still going strong?

Barcelona’s impressive 9-game winning streak in La Liga has come to an end

Unstoppable PSG clinch 13th Ligue 1 title with weeks to spare
09:29
Football

Unstoppable PSG clinch 13th Ligue 1 title with weeks to spare

Paris Saint-Germain have officially secured the Ligue 1 title for the 2024/2025 season

Most read

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?
4 April 15:12
Football

José Mourinho to coach Brazil?

Portuguese manager José Mourinho has been named among the candidates for the Brazil national team head coach position
De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future
4 April 17:51
Football

De Bruyne makes decision on Man City future

Kevin De Bruyne’s future at Manchester City has been clarified
Azerbaijan’s toughest foes: Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025
4 April 09:33
Football

Azerbaijan’s toughest foes: Men’s World Best Goalscorer 2025

Ousmane Dembélé continues to lead in the IFFHS ranking
Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time
4 April 12:51
Football

Renato Gaúcho appointed head coach of Fluminense for seventh time

The 62-year-old Brazilian has signed a contract with the Rio de Janeiro club until the end of 2025