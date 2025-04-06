Real Madrid stumble in title race, Barcelona held by Betis – VIDEO

Matchday 30 of La Liga brought frustration for both Real Madrid and Barcelona in the title race.

Real Madrid suffered a major setback, losing 1–2 at home to Valencia, Idman.biz reports.

The defeat dealt a heavy blow to Carlo Ancelotti’s side as they continue their pursuit of the league title.

Barcelona, however, failed to fully take advantage of their rivals' slip-up. Despite playing at home, the Catalans were held to a 1–1 draw by Real Betis. As a result, the gap between Barça and Real Madrid has now widened to 4 points.

LaLiga, Matchday 30 (April 5)

16:00. Girona 0–1 Alavés

18:15. Real Madrid 1–2 Valencia

20:30. Mallorca 1–2 Celta Vigo

23:00. Barcelona 1–1 Real Betis

Idman.biz