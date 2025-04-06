6 April 2025
Bayer strike late for crucial win, Stuttgart and Dortmund shine away– VIDEO

Football
News
6 April 2025 09:07
34
Six matches were played today as part of Matchday 28 in the German Bundesliga.

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen secured a dramatic win over Heidenheim with a goal deep into stoppage time. The 90+1st minute strike gave Leverkusen all three points, keeping them six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, both Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund delivered dominant away performances, each scoring four goals to thrill their fans.

Bundesliga, Matchday 28 (April 5):

17:30. Bochum 0–4 Stuttgart

17:30. Freiburg 1–4 Borussia Dortmund

17:30. Heidenheim 0–1 Bayer Leverkusen

17:30. Mainz 1–1 Holstein Kiel
17:30. RB Leipzig 3–1 Hoffenheim
20:30. Werder Bremen 2–0 Eintracht Frankfurt

M

G

D

L

B/D

Pts

1

Bayern

28

21

5

2

81-27

68

2

Bayer

28

18

8

2

63-34

62

3

Eintracht

28

14

6

8

55-42

48

4

Mainz

28

13

7

8

46-32

46

5

Leipzig

28

12

9

7

44-35

45

6

Borussia M.

27

13

4

10

44-40

43

7

Freiburg

27

12

6

9

37-40

42

8

Borussia D.

28

12

5

11

52-43

41

9

Stuttgart

28

11

7

10

51-44

40

10

Werder

28

11

6

11

45-53

39

11

Augsburg

28

10

9

8

31-39

39

12

Wolfsburg

27

10

8

9

49-41

38

13

Union

27

8

6

13

26-40

30

14

Hoffenheim

28

6

9

13

34-52

27

15

St. Pauli

27

7

4

16

22-33

25

16

Haydenheim

28

6

4

18

32-53

22

17

Bochum

28

5

5

18

28-59

20

18

Holstein

28

4

6

18

39-68

18

