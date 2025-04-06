Bayer strike late for crucial win, Stuttgart and Dortmund shine away– VIDEO

Six matches were played today as part of Matchday 28 in the German Bundesliga.
Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen secured a dramatic win over Heidenheim with a goal deep into stoppage time. The 90+1st minute strike gave Leverkusen all three points, keeping them six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.
Elsewhere, both Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund delivered dominant away performances, each scoring four goals to thrill their fans.
Bundesliga, Matchday 28 (April 5):
17:30. Bochum 0–4 Stuttgart
17:30. Freiburg 1–4 Borussia Dortmund
17:30. Heidenheim 0–1 Bayer Leverkusen
17:30. Mainz 1–1 Holstein Kiel
17:30. RB Leipzig 3–1 Hoffenheim
20:30. Werder Bremen 2–0 Eintracht Frankfurt
|
M
|
G
|
D
|
L
|
B/D
|
Pts
|
1
|
Bayern
|
28
|
21
|
5
|
2
|
81-27
|
68
|
2
|
Bayer
|
28
|
18
|
8
|
2
|
63-34
|
62
|
3
|
Eintracht
|
28
|
14
|
6
|
8
|
55-42
|
48
|
4
|
Mainz
|
28
|
13
|
7
|
8
|
46-32
|
46
|
5
|
Leipzig
|
28
|
12
|
9
|
7
|
44-35
|
45
|
6
|
Borussia M.
|
27
|
13
|
4
|
10
|
44-40
|
43
|
7
|
Freiburg
|
27
|
12
|
6
|
9
|
37-40
|
42
|
8
|
Borussia D.
|
28
|
12
|
5
|
11
|
52-43
|
41
|
9
|
Stuttgart
|
28
|
11
|
7
|
10
|
51-44
|
40
|
10
|
Werder
|
28
|
11
|
6
|
11
|
45-53
|
39
|
11
|
Augsburg
|
28
|
10
|
9
|
8
|
31-39
|
39
|
12
|
Wolfsburg
|
27
|
10
|
8
|
9
|
49-41
|
38
|
13
|
Union
|
27
|
8
|
6
|
13
|
26-40
|
30
|
14
|
Hoffenheim
|
28
|
6
|
9
|
13
|
34-52
|
27
|
15
|
St. Pauli
|
27
|
7
|
4
|
16
|
22-33
|
25
|
16
|
Haydenheim
|
28
|
6
|
4
|
18
|
32-53
|
22
|
17
|
Bochum
|
28
|
5
|
5
|
18
|
28-59
|
20
|
18
|
Holstein
|
28
|
4
|
6
|
18
|
39-68
|
18
Idman.biz