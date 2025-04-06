Bayer strike late for crucial win, Stuttgart and Dortmund shine away– VIDEO

Six matches were played today as part of Matchday 28 in the German Bundesliga.

Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen secured a dramatic win over Heidenheim with a goal deep into stoppage time. The 90+1st minute strike gave Leverkusen all three points, keeping them six points behind league leaders Bayern Munich.

Elsewhere, both Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund delivered dominant away performances, each scoring four goals to thrill their fans.

Bundesliga, Matchday 28 (April 5):

17:30. Bochum 0–4 Stuttgart

17:30. Freiburg 1–4 Borussia Dortmund

17:30. Heidenheim 0–1 Bayer Leverkusen

17:30. Mainz 1–1 Holstein Kiel

17:30. RB Leipzig 3–1 Hoffenheim

20:30. Werder Bremen 2–0 Eintracht Frankfurt

M G D L B/D Pts 1 Bayern 28 21 5 2 81-27 68 2 Bayer 28 18 8 2 63-34 62 3 Eintracht 28 14 6 8 55-42 48 4 Mainz 28 13 7 8 46-32 46 5 Leipzig 28 12 9 7 44-35 45 6 Borussia M. 27 13 4 10 44-40 43 7 Freiburg 27 12 6 9 37-40 42 8 Borussia D. 28 12 5 11 52-43 41 9 Stuttgart 28 11 7 10 51-44 40 10 Werder 28 11 6 11 45-53 39 11 Augsburg 28 10 9 8 31-39 39 12 Wolfsburg 27 10 8 9 49-41 38 13 Union 27 8 6 13 26-40 30 14 Hoffenheim 28 6 9 13 34-52 27 15 St. Pauli 27 7 4 16 22-33 25 16 Haydenheim 28 6 4 18 32-53 22 17 Bochum 28 5 5 18 28-59 20 18 Holstein 28 4 6 18 39-68 18

Idman.biz