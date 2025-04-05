Joint coaching course of Sports Academy and AFFA - VIDEO

A UEFA "C" category coaching course will be held within the framework of the joint cooperation between the Azerbaijan Sports Academy (ASA) and the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

The course will be organized between April 7 and June 30, Idman.biz reports.

The course will cover 4th year students and graduates of the academy’s bachelor’s degree program "Coaching" (football).

In this regard, ASA Vice-Rector for Quality Assurance and Lifelong Learning Rafail Novruzov and Head of the Coaching curriculum Ilgar Aliyev made speeches regarding the start of the course.

Then, AFFA trainers Jahangir Hasanzada, Aslan Karimov and Osman Rahimov met with methodologists-instructors who will work with participants in the practical part of the course, selected from the ASA faculty.

