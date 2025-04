The fate of Real Madrid player Jesus Vallejo has been clarified.

The defender will leave the Madrid club at the end of the season, Idman.biz reports.

The player's contract, which expires in the summer, will not be extended. He is expected to move to Rayo Vallecano. The parties have already reached a preliminary agreement.

Jesus has played only 1 match in La Liga this season.

Idman.biz