Besiktas bows out of Turkish Cup - VIDEO

The quarterfinal stage of the Turkish Cup has concluded.

The final match of the round saw Besiktas face Goztepe, Idman.biz reports.

Despite taking the lead, the Black Eagles were unable to hold on, as the visitors mounted a comeback. Besiktas’s first-half red card significantly impacted the game's outcome, with Goztepe securing a 3-1 victory to book their place in the semifinals. As a result, the reigning cup holders, Besiktas, made an early exit from the tournament.

The semifinal matchups are now set for the Galatasaray vs. Konyaspor and Trabzonspor vs. Goztepe matches.

Turkish Cup quarterfinals

April 3

21:30. Besiktas – Goztepe (1-3)

Idman.biz