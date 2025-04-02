2 April 2025
Turkish club sets European record

2 April 2025
Turkish club Trabzonspor has set a new European record in youth football.

The Black Sea side broke the attendance record for the UEFA Youth League, a competition for players under 19, Idman.biz reports.

In the quarterfinals, Trabzonspor faced Inter Milan and secured a 1-0 home victory. The match at Papara Park was attended by 40,368 fans, setting a new milestone for the competition.

The previous record belonged to Krasnodar, which drew 32,510 spectators in a 2017/18 UEFA Youth League match against Real Madrid.

