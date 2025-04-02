Aslan Karimov: "Qarabag has weaknesses too"

"It’s no secret that Qarabag is the favorite. Of course, the Aghdam side has weaknesses as well. The question is - how effectively can Araz-Nakhchivan exploit them? Today, Qarabag’s biggest vulnerability lies in set pieces, but their attacking line is the strongest in the country. This could be a major challenge for Araz-Nakhchivan."

Former footballer and coach Aslan Karimov shared these insights with Sport24.az ahead of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal clash between Araz-Nakhchivan and Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

"If Araz-Nakhchivan capitalizes on its chances, they could pull off a win. However, we must remember that they are dealing with key absences. If those missing players were available, perhaps they could secure a draw, but I don’t see Qarabag losing over two legs. They remain the strongest contender for the cup. Their squad quality is so high that matching their level is difficult. The league standings prove that."

The Araz-Nakhchivan vs. Qarabag match will take place today at 17:00 at the Liv Bona Dea Arena.

Idman.biz