The list of clubs that place the most trust in their homegrown players has been revealed.

The CIES Football Observatory has analyzed 900 teams across 55 top leagues worldwide, Idman.biz reports.

Leading the ranking is Ukrainian powerhouse Dynamo Kyiv, which has relied on its academy graduates for 58.8% of its squad over the past year. In Europe's "Big Five" leagues, Real Sociedad holds the top spot.

Top 10 clubs with the highest percentage of academy players

Dynamo Kyiv – 58.8%

Žilina – 57.6%

Libertad – 56.4%

Envigado – 54.2%

Nasaf – 53.1%

Defensor – 52.3%

Farul – 48.7%

Real Sociedad – 48.6%

Rosenborg – 48.4%

Santos Laguna – 47.7%

Notably, no Azerbaijani clubs made it onto the list.

Idman.biz