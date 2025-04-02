2 April 2025
EN

Fatih Terim's team stumbles just one step from final

Football
News
2 April 2025 11:57
27
Fatih Terim's team stumbles just one step from final

Fatih Terim's team, Al-Shabab, missed out on a chance to reach the final of the Saudi King’s Cup after conceding two late goals in stoppage time, allowing their opponents to secure victory.

The Riyadh-based club was defeated by the country’s league leader, Al-Ittihad, with a 3-2 scoreline in the semifinals.

Although Terim’s team had taken the lead in the second half with two goals, they were undone by precise strikes from Portuguese player Danilo Pereira, who netted in the 90+2 and 90+9 minutes, sealing the win for Al-Ittihad.

Al-Shabab had been in good form in the Saudi Pro League, remaining unbeaten for five consecutive matches before this loss, sitting in 6th place in the standings.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Match schedule announced for Azerbaijan vs. England
16:03
Beach football

Match schedule announced for Azerbaijan vs. England

The schedule for the first qualifying stage of the European Beach Soccer League (EBSL) has been confirmed

Badavi Huseynov: "We are all experienced, everything should stay on the pitch" – Interview
14:41
Football

Badavi Huseynov: "We are all experienced, everything should stay on the pitch" – Interview

Qarabag defender Badavi Huseynov spoke about his team's performance, their Azerbaijan Cup semifinal clash

Turkish club sets European record
14:27
Football

Turkish club sets European record

Turkish club Trabzonspor has set a new European record in youth football

Aslan Karimov: "Qarabag has weaknesses too"
14:16
Football

Aslan Karimov: "Qarabag has weaknesses too"

Former footballer and coach Aslan Karimov shared these insights ahead of the Azerbaijan Cup semifinal clash between Araz-Nakhchivan and Qarabag

German Cup: FIRST TIME since 2001 - VIDEO
14:00
Football

German Cup: FIRST TIME since 2001 - VIDEO

A 3rd League team from Germany has reached the German Cup final for the first time since 2001

AFFA representative appointed by UEFA
13:45
Football

AFFA representative appointed by UEFA

Jafarov will serve as the UEFA Representative for the UEFA Women's Nations League

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place
31 March 10:41
Football

LaLiga's foreign player appearance records: Messi in 2nd place

The list of foreign players with the most appearances in LaLiga has been revealed

Unusual award for goalkeeper
31 March 17:19
Football

Unusual award for goalkeeper

Norwegian club Bryne’s goalkeeper, Jan de Bur, has received an unusual award