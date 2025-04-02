Fatih Terim's team stumbles just one step from final

Fatih Terim's team, Al-Shabab, missed out on a chance to reach the final of the Saudi King’s Cup after conceding two late goals in stoppage time, allowing their opponents to secure victory.

The Riyadh-based club was defeated by the country’s league leader, Al-Ittihad, with a 3-2 scoreline in the semifinals.

Although Terim’s team had taken the lead in the second half with two goals, they were undone by precise strikes from Portuguese player Danilo Pereira, who netted in the 90+2 and 90+9 minutes, sealing the win for Al-Ittihad.

Al-Shabab had been in good form in the Saudi Pro League, remaining unbeaten for five consecutive matches before this loss, sitting in 6th place in the standings.

