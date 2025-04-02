2 April 2025
Sanctioned by AFFA: "I don't want the issue to escalate"

2 April 2025 10:25
"Football is an emotional game where referees on the field assess every player's actions."

That’s what Baku Juniors player Khanmana Ahmadova told Idman.biz, addressing the AFFA Disciplinary Committee’s decision regarding her recent suspension.

"During the match, I received a red card for my actions and left the field. However, the term ‘aggressive behavior’ used in media headlines does not accurately reflect my playing style or sportsmanship. Like any player, I acknowledge my mistake, but it was not an incident beyond the match itself. Football has always been about competition and sportsmanship for me. Every in-game moment can be interpreted differently, but my intent was never to act aggressively. I don’t want this matter to be exaggerated; I simply want people to understand both sides. One of football’s lessons is learning from mistakes and coming back stronger."

Ahmadova was sent off in the Baku Juniors vs. Dirchalish match in the Women’s Super League and has been suspended for four matches by AFFA.

Aytaj Sahed

Idman.biz

