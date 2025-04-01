Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA

Representatives of FC Barcelona, including Mark Sabate Ferre, head of the club’s academies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Bernat Vilya Ay Gorris, technical coordinator for academies in Europe and Africa, visited AFFA as part of their trip to Azerbaijan.

The Barcelona officials met with AFFA’s General Secretary Jahangir Farajullayev, Idman.biz reports.

During the meeting, both parties discussed the establishment of Barcelona’s academy in Azerbaijan. The Spanish club's representatives also presented a commemorative gift to the AFFA General Secretary.

Idman.biz