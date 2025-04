The host country for the Champions League, featuring Birbasha Baku, the Azerbaijani minifootball champion, and silver medalist Zira, has been confirmed.

The matches will take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from September 17 to 21, Idman.biz reports.

One week after the Champions League, Aznur will represent Azerbaijan in the European Cup at the same venue.

Birbasha Bakı is the reigning Champions League winner.

Idman.biz