Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

"Montenegro is a familiar opponent. We've faced them away before and know their playing style," said Azerbaijani women's national team forward Khanim Asadova in an interview with AZERTAC.

Asadova shared her thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan's UEFA Nations League C Division Group 4 matches against Lithuania and Montenegro, Idman.biz reports.

She acknowledged the strength of the Lithuanian team as well:

"We will conduct thorough analysis. We don't underestimate any opponent. It will be tough, but our goal is to return to Azerbaijan with points. We have strong and experienced players, some of whom play abroad, which is an advantage for our team. As a young player, I strive to learn from them on the field."

Currently playing for Neftchi, the forward emphasized their ambition to return to League B:

"Everything is in our hands. Our main goal is to finish the group stage with good results. I believe we can secure promotion back to League B. Our team has the potential to achieve this."

On April 4, Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan (19:30 Baku time, Žalgiris Stadium, Vilnius), and on April 8, Montenegro vs. Azerbaijan (20:00 Baku time, Nikšić City Stadium) matches will take place.

Idman.biz