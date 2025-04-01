1 April 2025
EN

Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

Football
News
1 April 2025 16:01
13
Azerbaijani forward: "We aim to bring points home from Lithuania and Montenegro"

"Montenegro is a familiar opponent. We've faced them away before and know their playing style," said Azerbaijani women's national team forward Khanim Asadova in an interview with AZERTAC.

Asadova shared her thoughts ahead of Azerbaijan's UEFA Nations League C Division Group 4 matches against Lithuania and Montenegro, Idman.biz reports.

She acknowledged the strength of the Lithuanian team as well:

"We will conduct thorough analysis. We don't underestimate any opponent. It will be tough, but our goal is to return to Azerbaijan with points. We have strong and experienced players, some of whom play abroad, which is an advantage for our team. As a young player, I strive to learn from them on the field."

Currently playing for Neftchi, the forward emphasized their ambition to return to League B:

"Everything is in our hands. Our main goal is to finish the group stage with good results. I believe we can secure promotion back to League B. Our team has the potential to achieve this."

On April 4, Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan (19:30 Baku time, Žalgiris Stadium, Vilnius), and on April 8, Montenegro vs. Azerbaijan (20:00 Baku time, Nikšić City Stadium) matches will take place.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA
17:54
Football

Barcelona representatives hold meeting at AFFA

Representatives of FC Barcelona visited AFFA as part of their trip to Azerbaijan
"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player
17:41
Football

"Football isn't about wishes, you have to play and win" - INTERVIEW with Neftchi's foreign player

Neftchi defender Yuri Matias shared his thoughts after his team's 1-1 draw
Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria
16:47
Football

Azerbaijani clubs to play Euro Cup matches in Bulgaria

The host country for the Champions League has been confirmed
Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?
16:29
Football

Which rank does Gurban Gurbanov hold among longest-serving coaches?

Sporting Kansas City has parted ways with head coach Peter Vermes
Men’s Player of the Month Announced
15:23
Football

Men’s Player of the Month Announced

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has named Athletic Bilbao and Spain winger as the Player of the Month
Azerbaijani official assigned to North Macedonia vs. Latvia match
15:11
Football

Azerbaijani official assigned to North Macedonia vs. Latvia match

Zumrud Aghayeva, a senior specialist at the AFFA’s Youth and Junior Competitions Department, has received another UEFA appointment

Most read

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal
31 March 14:21
Football

Romelu Lukaku scores 400th career goal

Romelu Lukaku has reached a career milestone by scoring his 400th goal
Messi - another goal, another victory
30 March 14:33
Football

Messi - another goal, another victory

Lionel Messi extended his goal streak for Inter Miami to 4 matches
Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO
31 March 17:49
Football

Barcelona representatives inspect stadiums in Baku - PHOTO

Representatives of the world-famous Barcelona football club have conducted an inspection of two stadiums in Baku

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO
30 March 09:39
Football

Juventus and Roma win with narrow margins - VIDEO

Matchweek 30 of Serie A kicked off with hard-fought victories for Juventus and Roma