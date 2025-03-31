31 March 2025
EN

Rafael Utzig: 'I saw the ball cross the goal line after My shot"

Football
Interview
31 March 2025 15:28
24
Zira forward Rafael Utzig spoke with Futbolxeber.az about his team’s recent victory.

- You defeated Shamakhi 3-0 in the 28th round of the Azerbaijani Premier League. How would you evaluate the win?

- Matches against Shamakhi are always tough, and this one was no exception. Winning was crucial for us, and I’m happy we secured the three points.

- Why did your team perform better in the second half?

- In our previous game against Sabah, we also started slowly. This match was similar, with some struggles in the first half. However, after halftime, we followed our coach’s instructions better and scored consistently.

- Your direct rivals for European qualification – Araz-Nakhchivan, Turan Tovuz, and Sabah – all dropped points this round. Did that boost your motivation against Shamakhi?

- The fight for the 2nd-5th places is intense, making every point valuable. However, we focus only on our own matches, not on others' results. Our goal is to win every game.

- There was some confusion about your goal, as it seemed like Davit Volkov may have scored instead. Can you clarify?

- I saw the ball cross the goal line after my shot, but play continued, and Volkovi finished it. In the end, it doesn’t matter who scored—what’s important is the team’s victory.

- Your next two away games are against Qarabag and Neftchi. What are your expectations?

- Both matches will be very difficult. Playing away against Qarabag and Neftchi is always challenging. However, I believe we can get positive results. Our coach will prepare us well.

