Top-scoring defenders of 21st century – LIST

The most prolific defenders of the 21st century have been revealed.

The IFFHS has ranked the top-scoring defenders between 2021 and 2024, Idman.biz reports.

Spanish legend Sergio Ramos leads the list with 140 goals, followed by Englishman James Tavernier, who is 24 goals behind. Japanese defender Marcus Tulio Tanaka secures third place.

Top 10 highest-scoring defenders (2021-2024):
Sergio Ramos – 140 goals
James Tavernier – 116 goals
Marcus Tulio Tanaka – 104 goals
Abderrahman Hachoud – 101 goals
Ali Maâloul – 99 goals
Keylor Soto – 93 goals
7-8. Boualem Khoukhi and Kendall Waston – 89 goals each
9-10. Ramin Rezaeian – 88 goals

Idman.biz

