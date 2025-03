Tractor FC, the current leader of the Iranian Pro League, secured another crucial win, defeating Aluminium 1-0 in an away match.

Idman.biz reports that with this victory, the Tabriz-based club now has 51 points from 23 matches, maintaining a 4-point lead over Perspolis, their closest rival.

With only 7 rounds remaining in the 30-game season, Tractor is inching closer to a historic championship run.

Idman.biz