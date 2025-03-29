Commanding victory for Fenerbahce – VIDEO

The 29th round of the Turkish Süper Lig kicked off with an action-packed match as Fenerbahçe secured a dominant away victory over Bodrum FK.
Idman.biz reports that José Mourinho's team started aggressively, deciding the game’s outcome in the first half. The Yellow Canaries found the net four times before the break, sealing an impressive win.
Meanwhile, Kayserispor, currently in the relegation zone, also celebrated a convincing triumph, thrashing Hatayspor 5-0.
Match Results, Super Lig
Round 29,March 28
17:00. Antalyaspor 2-1 Alanyaspor
17:00. Kayserispor 5-0 Hatayspor
21:30. Bodrum FK 2-4 Fenerbahce
21:30. Konyaspor 2-0 Gaziantep
Idman.biz