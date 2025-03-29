Commanding victory for Fenerbahce – VIDEO

The 29th round of the Turkish Süper Lig kicked off with an action-packed match as Fenerbahçe secured a dominant away victory over Bodrum FK.

Idman.biz reports that José Mourinho's team started aggressively, deciding the game’s outcome in the first half. The Yellow Canaries found the net four times before the break, sealing an impressive win.

Meanwhile, Kayserispor, currently in the relegation zone, also celebrated a convincing triumph, thrashing Hatayspor 5-0.

Match Results, Super Lig

Round 29,March 28

17:00. Antalyaspor 2-1 Alanyaspor

17:00. Kayserispor 5-0 Hatayspor

21:30. Bodrum FK 2-4 Fenerbahce



21:30. Konyaspor 2-0 Gaziantep



Idman.biz