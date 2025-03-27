Bayer finds replacement for defender headed to Barcelona

Bayer Leverkusen is actively searching for a central defender to replace Jonathan Tah, who is expected to join Barcelona.

According to Sportal.az, the German club’s top candidate for this position is Malick Thiaw, Idman.biz reports.

Leverkusen is preparing to enter negotiations with the player, whom they have been monitoring for some time. Thiaw's transfer fee is set at €25 million. Bayer plans to cover the costs by selling Odilon Kossounou, currently on loan at Atalanta.

Malik is not opposed to playing in the Bundesliga.

Idman.biz