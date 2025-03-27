Top 5 highest-paid players in Serie A

The list of the highest-paid players in Italy’s Serie A has been revealed.

According to L'Équipe, Idman.biz reports that Dusan Vlahovic tops the rankings with a monthly salary of €1.62 million at Juventus.

Serie A’s highest earners (before taxes)

1. Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) – €1.62M/month

2. Lautaro Martinez (Inter) – €1.39M/month

3. Paulo Dybala (Roma) – €1.08M/month

4. Nicolo Barella (Inter) – €1M/month

5. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter) – €950K/month

These figures are gross earnings before tax deductions.

With three players in the top 5, Inter Milan dominates the list, while Juventus and Roma also feature among the highest payers in Italian football.

Idman.biz