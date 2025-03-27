Osimhen attracts interest from another Premier League club

Nottingham Forest, currently 3rd in the Premier League, has joined the race to sign Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

According to TEAMtalk, Idman.biz reports that Nottingham Forest is prepared to offer €75 million to secure the 26-year-old forward, competing against Manchester United and PSG, Idman.biz reports.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024. This season, he has been in exceptional form, scoring 26 goals and providing 5 assists in 30 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United and Juventus have previously been linked with the Nigerian striker.

PSG has been monitoring him since summer 2024 as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen's current market value stands at €70 million.

With multiple clubs vying for his signature, a high-profile transfer battle is expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Idman.biz