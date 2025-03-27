27 March 2025
EN

Osimhen attracts interest from another Premier League club

Football
News
27 March 2025 11:43
21
Osimhen attracts interest from another Premier League club

Nottingham Forest, currently 3rd in the Premier League, has joined the race to sign Napoli's Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray.

According to TEAMtalk, Idman.biz reports that Nottingham Forest is prepared to offer €75 million to secure the 26-year-old forward, competing against Manchester United and PSG, Idman.biz reports.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Napoli in September 2024. This season, he has been in exceptional form, scoring 26 goals and providing 5 assists in 30 matches across all competitions.

Manchester United and Juventus have previously been linked with the Nigerian striker.
PSG has been monitoring him since summer 2024 as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé.

According to Transfermarkt, Osimhen's current market value stands at €70 million.
With multiple clubs vying for his signature, a high-profile transfer battle is expected in the upcoming transfer window.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Top 5 highest-paid players in Serie A
12:04
Football

Top 5 highest-paid players in Serie A

The list of the highest-paid players in Italy’s Serie A has been revealed

Trezeguet aims for River Plate presidency
11:03
Football

Trezeguet aims for River Plate presidency

Former Juventus and France national team striker David Trezeguet is considering running for the presidency

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach
26 March 18:23
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach

The average age of the starting lineups was notably different between the two teams
Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"
26 March 17:59
Football

Branimir Subašić: "Predicting Azerbaijan’s next win is difficult"

Subašić admitted he was surprised by the results

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"
26 March 17:51
Football

Vidadi Rzayev: "Our football is in a miserable state"

Former Azerbaijan national team player Vidadi Rzayev has expressed his deep concern

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"
26 March 17:39
Football

Fernando Santos: "This question is not for me"

The Azerbaijan national team continues to struggle, suffering back-to-back defeats

Most read

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO
26 March 13:30
Football

What made the Argentina - Brazil match memorable? - VIDEO

The Argentina vs. Brazil clash in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers was marked by several remarkable facts

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO
26 March 10:55
Football

Argentina breaks two records against Brazil - VIDEO

The Argentina national team has set two new records
Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences
25 March 12:54
Football

Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Key differences

Azerbaijan’s national team is set to face Belarus in their next friendly match