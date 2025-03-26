Azerbaijan vs. Belarus: Different approach

In the first international friendly of the year, Azerbaijan's national team initially relied on experienced players, while Belarus primarily tested its young talents. However, in their head-to-head match, both head coaches reversed their strategies, Idman.biz reports.

The average age of the starting lineups was notably different between the two teams in their respective previous matches.

Belarus coach Carlos Alos had used a younger squad (23.8 years average) against Tajikistan, with seven players aged 23 or younger. However, after a goalless first half, he introduced experienced players, who ultimately turned the game around. Against Azerbaijan, Alos fielded a more mature lineup, raising the average age to 27.8, with only two players under 23.

On the other hand, Fernando Santos had fielded an older squad (27.2 years average) against Haiti, with only one player under 23 (Nariman Akhundzada). But in the match against Belarus, he shifted focus to younger players, reducing the average age to 23.4 and including six players aged 23 or younger.

Despite this tactical shift, Azerbaijan lost to Belarus 0-2.

Vugar Mammadov

Idman.biz