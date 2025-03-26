Ozan Can Kokchu: “We should have been more careful”

“We really wanted to please our fans. Because we owed them a victory. Unfortunately, we still didn’t get it and we lost.”

Idman.biz reports, citing Futbolxeber.az, that this was what Ozan Can Kökçü, a member of our national team, said to journalists after the match against Belarus yesterday.

26-year-old football player commented on the 0:2 defeat: “The Belarusian national team didn’t play much better than us. The first goal was scored during the confusion. We had scoring chances even after falling behind. Unfortunately, instead of equalizing the score, we conceded another goal. However, we should have been more careful.”

Kokchu noted that consecutive defeats create a negative atmosphere in the team: “We went to the match against Belarus to win. We wanted to forget the recent failures. Of course, losing again is not pleasant for anyone. In such a situation, the atmosphere within the team is not encouraging either.”

He believes that the situation will change by the 2026 World Cup qualifiers: “We must not give up, we must fight until the end. Because we have found ourselves in this situation as a team and we must get out of this situation together. We must do more than what we can. I believe that we will succeed. Yes, our opponents in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers are stronger than us. We need to rally, play with heart and put our lives on the field.”

Idman.biz