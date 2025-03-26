Azerbaijan drops in FIFA rankings: Zimbabwe overtakes

After the matches on March 25, changes have occurred in the live FIFA rankings.

Azerbaijan's national team is currently ranked 119th in the world, with 1152.78 points, Idman.biz reports.

Under the leadership of Fernando Santos, the team has dropped one more position in the latest FIFA ranking. Following their 0-3 home loss to Haiti, the team fell from 117th to 118th. Their recent 0-2 defeat to Belarus further pushed them down the rankings.

While they lost 3.79 points after the Haiti match on March 22, they lost 2.13 points this time, totaling a 5.92-point loss from the two games. As a result, Zimbabwe has now overtaken Azerbaijan, following Libya.

FIFA's official ranking list will be announced on April 3.

Idman.biz